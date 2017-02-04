In every way a souper soup ..

After showing readers the way to make a very tasty but very naughty syrup sponge recipe last column I felt it was only right to go with a healthy recipe this week, writes Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd the Halifax-based catering company.

Not only is this soup souper(!) healthy it’s also quick and easy to make, ideal for when you want something simple and healthy on these cold winter evenings.

What I really like about this soup is the use of turmeric, a surprisingly healthy herb.

You may have read or heard about it recently as the health benefits of turmeric have been widely noted in the press.

We won’t list all the health benefits of turmeric in this article but studies have shown that it can help fight and potentially reverse some diseases.

In fact, a number of studies have even reported that using turmeric is more advantageous than certain prescription drugs!

So there you have it, a very healthy recipe and certainly one we can recommend.

Butternut Squash Soup (suitable for vegans)

Ingredients - Serves 4

1 tbsp oil

2 diced shallots

2 crushed cloves of garlic

1 peeled and chopped butternut squash

Salt & pepper

1 tbsp curry powder

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp turmeric

400 ml can light coconut milk

480 ml vegetable stock

Method

lHeat the oil in a heavy bottomed pan and add the diced shallots and garlic. Sauté for 2/3 minutes, stirring frequently.

lAdd butternut squash and season with a pinch each of salt and pepper and add the curry powder, turmeric, ground cinnamon. Stir the mixture and coat the butternut squash, then cover and cook on a low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

lAdd the coconut milk and vegetable stock then bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the butternut squash is tender.

lUse a stick blender to blend the soup to a smooth texture, taste and adjust seasonings, adding more curry powder, salt etc as required.

lServe as it is or garnish with a little coconut cream, fresh chilli or whatever may take your fancy.