Legendary cartoonist Steve Bell is the first act announced for this year’s Hebden Bridge Arts Festival.

He has written and drawn the daily If… strip in the Guardian newspaper for over thirty years.

In this solo show Bell will focus on his technique in a vividly illustrated political history of the late twentieth and early twenty first century with accompanying voice and sound effects.

To buy tickets for the performance visit www.hebdenbridgeartsfestival.co.uk