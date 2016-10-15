Can’t beat smell of fresh bread

As a chef I find making bread incredibly satisfying although this wasn’t always the case as I struggled to find a recipe which I could perfect says Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen (Ltd) a Halifax based catering company.

However after researching bread making techniques further and trying more recipes I found one which uses bakings “rubbing in” method, allowing me to make what I believe is a cracking loaf.

As such I urge you to take a couple of hours to have a go at this recipe.

Allow your home to be filled with the aroma of freshly baked bread then sit down, slice off a wedge, lather with salted butter and enjoy.

Recipe

Ingredients and Measures

20g fresh yeast

300ml luke warm milk

475g strong white flour

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

30g butter

Egg wash

How to Make

Set the oven to 220’C/450F /Gas Mark 8. Place a piece of floured parchment paper onto an oven tray.

Mix the yeast, milk and sugar - keep this mixture warm so it ferments.

Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the butter (Rubbing in method)

Mix the wet mixture fully with the dry mixture.

Turn out the mixture onto a floured surface and kneed for 15 minutes - after this time if you press the mixture it should spring back.

Place the mixture into an oiled bowl, cling the top, keep warm (ideally in a proving draw or airing cupboard) and leave to prove for 1hr.

Turn out the mixture, kneed for 5 minutes, shape and place on the floured parchment paper, lightly brush with the egg wash (be careful not to get this on the paper as the bread will stick) and place on the middle shelf of the oven.

After 30 minutes remove the bread from the oven and tap the bottom - if it sounds hollow it should be baked.