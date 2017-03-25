Calling dads to the kitchen

I would say that my time in the kitchen learning to bake was either with my mother or grandmother writes Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd, the Halifax based caterer.

Either way it was certainly undertaken with the traditional female in charge but I think it’s fair to say that times have changed and as such, this is a great recipe for dads to get involved with and give a real treat on her special day this Sunday.

The beauty of this all butter shortbread is that it can be finished off with chocolate, so if you know which your mum prefers it can be coated with either milk, dark or white chocolate and as an extra special treat, well it is Mothers Day, a little slice of strawberry can be added.

Ingredients

(Makes approx. 20 biscuits)

125g butter

55g caster sugar

180g plain flour

50g chocolate (optional)

Strawberries (optional)

Method

lPreheat your oven to 190C/375F/Gas 5 and line a baking tray with foil or parchment paper.

lPlace all the ingredients into a bowl (excluding the chocolate and strawberries) and, at first crumb the mixture between your fingers ensuring all the butter is incorporated and then, once you have “breadcrumbs” start to bind the mixture together until you have a firm ball of “dough”.

lOnce you have formed the dough like mixture turn in out onto a lightly floured work surface and gently roll it with a rolling pin until it is approx. 1cm/ 1⁄2in thick.

lThen, using a cutter, cut the mixture into rounds or whichever shape you fancy (we chose hearts) and place them onto the lined baking tray and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.

lDepending on the size of the biscuit which you cut you may need to chill and cook them off in batches as you need to ensure there is space around each biscuit as they do swell as they bake.

lBake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until pale golden. Set aside to cool on a wire rack.

lIf you wish to lightly cover the biscuit with chocolate melt the chocolate in a microwave for approx.

30 seconds or until it’s runny and then pipe over the biscuit or carefully drip the chocolate over the biscuit off a spoon.

Leave to cool, add the strawberry slice if you wish and enjoy.