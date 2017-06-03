Barbecue time and heat is on

Spare ribs with sauerkraut simmered in Moor Ale

(Serves 4)

Time: 50 minutes (15 minutes (preparation) + 35 minutes (cooking))

Ingredients

75g butter

800g spare ribs

Salt

Black pepper

1 onion (chopped)

300ml Little Valley Brewery’s Moor Ale

1tbsp soft brown sugar

800g sauerkraut

Method

lMelt the butter in a pan and fry the spare ribs on both sides until brown

lSprinkle both sides with salt and black pepper

lAdd chopped onion and glaze the onions whilst stirring

lAdd the Moor Ale and let it simmer

lLoosen any deposit from the bottom of the pan and add the soft brown sugar

lLet the dish cook, reduce heat and add the lid on

Simmer for 15 minutes

lCover the meat with the sauerkraut and simmer for another 20 minutes. Add salt and black pepper if required

Serve with potato croquettes and a glass of the remaining Moor Ale

For more information about Little Valley Brewery visit www.littlevalleybrewery.co.uk or follow Little Valley on Twitter at @littlevalleyale.