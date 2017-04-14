Underground and un:disclosed ...

Halifax is about to get a taste of quality house and techno courtesy of a brand new clubnight... un:disclosed.

The idea comes from company bosses Ed Dupuy who is from Halifax and Justin Stedmans from Queensbury who are both huge fans of techno .

They’ve teamed up withpromoter powerhouses Micron for what promises to be an absolute cracker of an all-nighter at the Victoria Theatre (April 30) involving some of the best DJs around.

Headlining the inaugural event is a Detroit techno legend, Carl Craig who will perform a three hour slot.

Hailed as a creative visionary and electronic music icon, the Grammy-nominated artist holds a reputation as one of the most influential dance acts, with a penchant for creating music with surprising emotion and crafted tension.

He’ll be joined by Glaswegian party-starter and man of the moment, Jasper James.

Micron has hosted parties in Manchester for over 10 years.

The brand has championed up-and-coming and established artists a and can boast bringing the likes of Ben Klock and Heidi for their city debuts, all the while picking up accolades like DJ Mag’s Best of British “Best Small Club” for two years running in 2009 and 2010.

The organisers have also announced Room 2 at un:disclosed in association with Micron will be hosted by local favourites Down n Dirty (Ben Bottomley and Nathan Hudson) who seized the moment a n number of years ago throwing parties and showcasing the hottest underground DJ talent in Halifax.

They have toured some of the UK’s finest club nights including Back to Basics and Disco Electronica at Sankeys in Manchester along with an unforgettable 2nd room at Tribal Sessions in Leeds and some very memorable Ibiza parties.

This event will be something of a homecoming for the boys and a big crowd is expecting to welcome them back to Halifax for what promises to be a very special night.

“This type of event is common place in every city up and down the country but you rarely see such an ambitious project being undertaken in a local town,” says Ed.

“Justin and I are old friends and we have a passion for all things dance music. We have discussed many times doing something like this, but family and work commitments have always put a stop to the idea. Until now!”

“With the town behind us we genuinely believe this first event could be something special.”

For more details go to www.facebook.com/undisclosedhfx/ and for tickets http://skdl.co/CKTf/Fhgrt1NgdB