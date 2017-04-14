Rare chance to see acclaimed US duo

There will be a rare opportunity to catch American vocal duo Porter-Nickerson when they play a handful of gigs in the UK next month.

One of their ports of call on a short UK tour will be Wadsworth Community Centre, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, on Friday, May 5, doors 6.45pm.

Embodying the best of what live music has to offer, Porter-Nickerson will be playing songs from their latest album ‘Bonfire to Ash’.

Willy Porter’s searing finger-picking guitar style deftly blends with Carmen Nickerson’s lush vocals to create an unforgettable sound that resonates long after the last chord fades and transforms listeners into life-long fans.

His musical journey over the past two decades has seen him release 10 albums and travel the world. Equally accomplished as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence.

His live shows are guitar-driven events - equal parts grit, soul, and muscle - that are electrifying, dynamic, and wholly original in the way his voice blends and fuses with his virtuoso fret work.

A largely self-taught musician, Porter began treating audiences to his brand of guitar playing and wry storytelling in the late ‘80’s while living in Madison, Wisconsin.

In 1990 he released his first full-length independent album ‘The Trees Have Soul’, and the touring life has flowed steadily ever since. Porter has literally logged thousands of miles across America, Canada, the UK, and Europe, touring solo, as well as with various incarnations of the Willy Porter Band and in support of artists like Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Jethro Tull, Sting, and Jeff Beck.

Willy Porter may naturally get lead billing in his new partnership with singer-songwriter Carmen Nickerson - but frequently her shimmering voice seizes the spotlight. With more than five years of stage and studio work under their belts, both Porter and Nickerson were excited to fuse their singular talents on a new album of original co-written songs., ‘Bonfire to Ash’ which charts experiences that bridge the intimate with the universal.

Porter Nickerson borrow from their strong stage chemistry to render the same kind of musical conversation that unfolds in performance within a studio setting. ‘Bonfire to Ash’ compiles candid snap shots of the human journey exposing ideas such as hope, regret, love, loss and connection that remain immutable against time, history or place.

Tickets to see Porter-Nickerson are £11. Contact 01422 344458 or 07890 205980 or go to wegottickets.com