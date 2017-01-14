Paul’s challenging art work ...

Artist, Paul Ormerod had a typical post war upbringing, attending secondary school before leaving when he was 15 to work in the mines.

Later he retrained to be a builder specialising in stonemasonry - the beginnings of a fascination with stone that would later translate into his work as an artist.

That journey started when he attended evening classes at Burnley College of Art and drawing classes in Hebden Bridge and Todmordern.

From next week, Paul will be showing his latest work of paintings and sculpture titled ‘Morphing in Stone and Paint’ in an exhibition at The David Wright Gallery, Artsmill, Hebden Bridge. It begins on January 18 and runs until February 5. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Says Paul: “Art offers an extensive number of directions, leaving openings for endless techniques and numerous methods, all of which are extensively catalogued. I, by my nature, am driven to expressionism.

“A lot of my artwork has developed from years of frustration, dealing with petty minded bureaucrats. My paintings, some didactic, some cynical are painted in the expressionist manner.

“Some work is deliberately provocative with the intention of engaging the viewer to question their own psyche - thus leaving questions unanswered or inconclusive.”

Along with the paintings and drawings are several stone and relief carvings, some may be recognisable from sketches by Leonardo Da Vinci’. There is a preview this Sunday (Jan 15) 2pm to 4pm.