Michelle makes art of the tour

A new exhibition titled Tour de Yorkshire has opened at The Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse - timed to coincide with the first ever visit of the cycle race to the town.

It is themed around not only the race but also Yorkshire’s wonderful scenery.

“The arrival of the Tour de Yorkshire is an exciting time for Brighouse. Up to now we have missed out on all the fun but April 30 sees it finally arriving,” said gallery owner Steven Lord.

The exhibition features over 50 new paintings by 10 Yorkshire artists. The highlight is the work of Mytholmroyd artist Michelle Campbell who came to prominence when the Tour de France was in Yorkshire in 2014.

“Her ability to capture the essence of a town in a colourful and quirky style combines cycle racing with Yorkshire characters in an amusing cartoon style.”

The exhibition also features new work by Yorkshire landscape artist Sue Nichol who is inspired by the wild hills, moors and coastline of Yorkshire.

“I love to paint them as they are exposed to the extremes and intensity of light.”

In addition to Sue Nichol, work by other favourite artists will also be on display including Sheila Venamore, Sam Mortimer, John Sibson, Stephen Todd, Catherine McGrath and Sharon Taylor.

The exhibition is free and will be on display until Saturday April 29.

For more details of the exhibition visit www.harrisonlord.co.uk or call 01484 722462.