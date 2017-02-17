It was gran who knew best for our Runway 2016 winner Natasha

But for her gran, the chances are Natasha Maude would have never submitted an entry to Runway last year.

“She filled in the form and really pushed me into it,” said 23-year-old hair-stylist Natasha who lives at Pye Nest, Halifax. “I’m not sure I would have had the confidence to do it on my own.”

Natasha Maude. Harveys fashion.

As it turned out, gran knew best and Natasha was crowed Runway winner for 2016, receiving her prizes from her friend and outgoing winner Chloe Lockley-Middleton in front of three generations of her family her mum, gran and great grandma.

That was in March. However Natasha suffered a huge blow just a few months later when her dad David, who she lived with and who had been so proud of her achievements, died after a lengthy illness.

“My dad was the one who bigged up my confidence,” said Natasha. “But you have to get up and carry on, I know that’s what he would have wanted.”

And last week Natasha finally fulfilled another part of her prize on a modelling assignment with Courier photographer Charles Round. I’m sure everyone will agree that her first shoot went very well indeed.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, I wouldn’t have had the confidence,” she said. “I was a little nervous and panicky at first but I really enjoyed it.”

Natasha wore labels by Masai, Taifun, Joules, Gerry Webber, Superdry, White Stuff, First Avenue with accessories by Phase Eight and Radley. All were supplied by Runway co-sponsored Harveys of Halifax.

Natasha will be at this year’s final and will present the winner with her prize on March 15: “I’ve really enjoyed myself. The Runway competition is fun and exciting and it can open things up to you.”

The night after Runway Chloe will appear in Britain’s Next Top Model.

“I’ll be watching and I might enter it myself next year,” said Natasha.

HOW TO ENTER

RUNWAY 2017 is open to young women aged 15 and above. The event takes place on the evening of Wednesday, March 15 at Harveys of Halifax.

All you need to do to enter is submit one head shot with minimal make-up and one full length photograph (100kb or larger) via email by February 27 to tim.worsnop@halifaxcourier.co.uk (snapshots are fine). Please supply your name, age, a daytime telephone number for you or a parent, and head the email Runway 2017.

We will acknowledge your entry by return email and contact you once the closing date has passed.

lRunway is a collaboration between the Courier, Harveys and Morton Gledhill -The Fashion Team.