It’s strictly a night for remembering Fred ...

You’re going to have to be as nimble as Strictly dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara if you want to bag one of the few remaining tickets to Remembering Fred - the couple’s tribute to dancing legend Fred Astaire.

Aljaz and Janette - two of the most popular Strictly dancers, who are engaged and intend to marry this year, bring their show to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax next Tuesday, April 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets range in price from £20.50 to £36 and can be bought from the box office on 01422 351158.

In the show the couple performs steps and turns from the golden age of Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines.

There will also be on screen tributes to the great man from the likes of Twiggy, Darcey Bussell, Don Black and Bruce Oldfield. Each explains how the screen idol touched their lives and what made him so special.

Prepare to be swept off your feet!