Happy feet as festival gets the town up to dance

Hebden Bridge Dance Festival, Oct 20-22

Following last year’s success, the festival is back to share the joy and celebration of dance forms from across the world – and some a little closer to home!

Now funded by a Calderdale Council festivals and events grant, organisers hope to engage wider audiences with a range of dance styles from Argentine Tango to Morris Dancing.

Classes such as DanceSyndrome and Dance For All offer inclusive spaces for people with learning disabilities as well as seated classes suitable for anyone curious about moving while seated.

There is no previous dance experience required to take part in the festival?

The event will be launched with an old-fashioned ceilidh at the Town Hall, 7.30pm on Friday, October 20, led by local band Peace Works, performing energetic square sets and circle dances.

If you don’t fancy a ceilidh, you can head down to The Methodist Church Hall at the same time and discover the art of 5Rhythms, a simple but profound movement meditation practice designed to release the free, spontaneous dancer that lives in us all.

The programme continues on Saturday and Sunday from 11am onwards with a variety of participatory classes hosted by a range of experienced teachers, choreographers and dance practitioners.

Families looking to entertain their kids might seek out Anna Holmes who is hosting Little Rascals, a fun and innovative workshop for youngsters involving a series of theatrical dance games at 11am on Saturday at Riverside School.

Anna is a member of the Northern Rascals performance company.

Anyone who just needs to let their hair down should get to the Town Hall on Saturday at 9pm for the Dance for Life Disco.

The night will be hosted by Roger King, who creates a space where there are no fixed steps, no right or wrong moves - just a place to dance like nobody’s watching.

Tickets and info on all dates, times and venues from www.hbdancef.org.uk