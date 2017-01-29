Good Ness Gracious me! It’s the Frou Frou Club

Burlesque is the word at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on March 4 with the latest Frou Frou Club presented by the town’s own Lady Wildflower.

It will be a night to remember with five acts being joined by newcomer Arabella Twist - a student of the host.

Performers include Abigail Collins who, according to programme notes, has the physique of an athlete and the mouth of Joan Rivers.

Then there’s fire-eating Vaudevillian showgirl Talulah Blue; tattoedtemptress Lady Wildflower voted in the top 20 best UK burlesque acts for the last three years; International award-winning cabaret and circus performerPi the Mime; and Good Ness Gracious, a cabaret chameleon with characters galore.

There’s also an after show party with DJ CROM.

Doors open 7:30pm, the show starts at 8pm. Strictly over 18s only. Tickets £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door. Go to thefroufrouclub.co.uk