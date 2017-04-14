Fun for all on Mary’s jolly Easter holiday

There will be plenty to entertain families over Easter at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax.

Leading the fun will be Julie Andrews in the classic film ‘Mary Poppins’. The magical musical, made in 1964, also stars Dick Van Dyke. It will be shown at Square Chapel on Sunday, April 16 at 2.30pm.

On Wednesday, April 19, at 2.30pm, Noisy Oyster will combine popular rhymes and story-telling in ‘Higgledy Piggledy Pie’, a show for children aged 3-plus.

‘Don’t Dribble on the Dragon’, based on the new book by Steven Lee and with magic designed by Paul Daniels, will entertain families on Sunday, May 21 at 2.30pm. Suitable for children aged 2-plus, it is the perfect feel-good show. The author will sign copies of the book after the show.

This summer Square Chapel will host the I.Make.Film Festival and the Routes Music Festival.

For booking information contact 01422 349422.