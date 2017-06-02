Eardley play is back in Yorkshire

Hebden Bridge theatre company Heroica brings its acclaimed play celebrating the life of Anglo-Scottish painter Joan Eardley to Calderdale this weekend - having played to sellout audiences both sides of the border.

Joan Eardley: A Private View was written by Anna Carlisle and stars actor Alexandra Mathie as Eardley who died in 1963. Both are from Hebden Bridge.

The play first visits Huddersfield Art Gallery on Saturday, June 3. The following day it will be performed at the Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough (Sunday, June 4).

It then heads South and ends its two-month-long tour in London, Reading and Coventry.

Heroica specially negotiated as performance venues a range of art galleries across the UK which are lucky enough to hold Eardley works within their permanent collections, and many of which have been – or will be - on special exhibition for the performances.

The promenade production which has been supported by generous funding from Arts Council England and Creative Scotland has been performing to sell-out houses in Scotland and already several of the English venues have also sold out well in advance.

On its travels around Scotland it has received excellent reviews.

Booking details for each venue can be found at heroicatheatrecompany.co.uk