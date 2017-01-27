British films on screen

The spring film season at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, opens with two poignant and relevant movies from critically acclaimed British directors.

Opening the season tonight, Friday, at 7.30pm is Ken Loach’s moving ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

On Wednesday, February 22 at 7.30pm, Andrea Arnold’s 2017 film ‘American Honey’ which won the Jury Prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

‘American Honey’ is a vivid and thought-provoking tale about a struggling teenager who abandons her small home town and runs away with a travelling sales crew who drive across the Midwest selling subscriptions door to door.

Falling in with the teenage gang, she soon copies their lifestyle of hard partying, law bending days and young love.

Tickets can be booked on 01484 430528.