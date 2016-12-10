Art expert Dave makes first approach for once

Since he established his gallery in Water Street , Todmorden Dave Gunning has established such a reputation for finding unknown or neglected artists and building their reputation that he is even approached for advice by leading London galleries!

So it is unusual that for once he has made the first approach to up-coming artist Adam Ralston, whose work now hangs in the gallery.

It was on the recommendation of one of Dave’s more established artists Mike Knowles, that he made his approach.

The upshot is the finale to an exciting year for Adam whose work was accepted in the prestigious annual open exhibition of the New English Art Club in the summer with three more of his oils currently showing in a similar exhibition by the Royal Institute of Oil Painters in London, two of which sold in the first few days.

Dave believes there will be a similar response as more of his work goes on show in Todmorden.