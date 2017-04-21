Adventure spirit flows at Banff film festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour - featuring 14 action packed adventure films in one show - arrives at Hebden Bridge Picture House (April 25).

“Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions. And we guarantee that viewers will leave with new enthusiasm and inspiration for their own adventures too!” says Tour director Nell Teasdale.

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on exciting journeys in mind-blowing destinations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

Among them is the amazing story of four Yorkshire mums who last year rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

See the preview on https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1463003047060980

For more information go to www.banff-uk.com