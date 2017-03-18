A tough look at England

Halifax Film Society’s 50th anniversary season continues on Sunday, March 26 with a screening of the hard-hitting 2006 drama ‘This Is England’.

Directed by Shane Meadows, the film is set in 1983 in a grim coastal town in northern England. It stars Thomas Turgoose as 12-year-old Shaun, whose father died in the Falklands War and who is kicking his heels during the summer holidays when he befriends a group of local skinheads.

Widely reckoned to be one of the best British films of the past decade, ‘This is England’ introduced the work of actress Vicky McClure, now celebrated for her appearances in TV’s ‘Line of Duty’.

Praised for its ‘knockout performances’ and both funny and tough, ‘This Is England’ will be shown at Halifax Playhouse at 7.30pm.

Tel: 01422 348863.