A night with two comedy giants

Laurel and Hardy nights have become an annual event at the Rex Cinema, Elland - thanks to the overwhelming enthusiasm of comedy and film buffs from all over the country.

This year’s event will be on Saturday, March 25 when the Rex’s auditorium is expected to be packed with Laurel and Hardy fans from far and wide.

On the bill this year will be the feature film ‘A Chump at Oxford’, from 1940, in which street cleaners Stan and Ollie inadvertently catch a bank robber and are sent to England’s most prestigious university as a reward for their heroic actions.

Completing the programme will be three shorts - also known as ‘two-reelers’. Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy made more than 70 20-minute ‘two reelers’ and 26 feature films between 1926, when films were still silent, and 1952. ‘Two Tars’ from the silent film era will have a live accompaniment on the Rodgers organ by Ben Hinchcliffe of Huddersfield.

Rex proprietor Charles Morris said: “Our Laurel and Hardy nights have maintained their popularlity since the first one more than 20 years ago. In the last few years, they have been held annually, such has been the enthusiasm for them.

“The atmosphere of 300 people laughing in unison at the antics of these two clowns really makes the night. We also hope to have some memorabilia stalls.”

“We get people of all ages coming along - it really is quite an experience.”

The Laurel and Hardy night starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £5.50 for everyone. Tel: 01422 372140.