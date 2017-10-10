A local location...League of Gentlemen team come to Calderdale and film in Sowerby Bridge

What’s all this shouting? We’ll have no trouble here...and onlookers in Calderdale were good-natured when television’s dark comedy The League Of Gentlemen popped into town to do some filming.

Earlier this week cast members including Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith as Tubbs and Edward were in Sowerby Bridge filming for the fourth series as the Local Shop met Lidl at Tower Hill.

The BBC’s cult comedy is returning to the small screen after a 15-year absence, bringing the fictional and most definitely local town of Roston Vasey back into the nation’s living rooms.

The League... team - Mark Gatiss and co-writer Jeremy Dyson complete the line-up - are no strangers to filming in Calderdale, having spent several days in Todmorden filming the elements which made up the closing sequence of the third season.

In the past the team revealed that Todmorden was one of the potential locations, along with Marsden in West Yorkshire and the eventually chosen main location Hadfield in Derbyshire, for Royston Vasey.