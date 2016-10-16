And now, just for starters ...

We may be heading into the casserole and warming soup season but if you’re having people round for a dinner party this summery salmon terrine with a prawn cocktail top makes for a classy entree.

Good quality salmon is easily come by these days with the majority of what’s on sale harvested from shorelines and lochs around the UK.

Smoked salmon too is readily available on supermarket shelves - and adds a kick and depth to a dish like this.

And who can resist a prawn cocktail - a dish that’s graced UK dinner tables for decades.

Again they’re readily available either frozen or fresh - though remember one is already cooked the other isn’t.

The great thing about a recipe like this is that it looks a picture and it is light, leaving plenty of space for the main course to come.

If you can get dill to add with the mousse mixture, all the better, it is a lovely tasting herb, but if not parsley is a good choice too. Enjoy!

Salmon Terrine

(Serves 4)

For the Terrine

300g thinly sliced smoked salmon

150g poached salmon

125g cream cheese

100g crème fraîche

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp finely chopped dill or parsley

Olive oil for greasing

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

For the Prawn Cocktail

150g Prawns mixed with 2 tbsp of mayonnaise, 1 tbsp of tomato sauce a squeeze of lemon and a crack of pepper.

How to Make

lVery lightly oil 4 x 150ml ramekins and carefully line them with slices of smoked salmon, allowing them to hang over the edges of the ramekins.

lUsing a food processor mix the poached salmon with the crème fraîche, cream cheese, parsley/dill adding the lemon juice and a little ground salt and pepper.

lSpoon the salmon/cheese mixture between the ramekins and fold the smoked salmon over, enclosing the mixture.

lCover with cling film and chill for two hours but ideally overnight.

lJust before serving thinly slice the cucumber and place in a circle on the plate. Turn the terrines out and place on the cucumber ring spooning the prawn cocktail mixture on top of the terrines and finish with watercress.