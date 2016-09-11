We will rock you

Killer Queen, the number one tribute to Queen, say don’t stop me now as they make a triumphant return to the Victoria Theatre (Oct 1).
The show is now in its 23rd year on the road, rightfully earning the group the title of Queen tribute royalty.
The show recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live. The group is led by frontman Patrick Myers, whose resemblance to Freddie Mercury has been described as ‘spooky’.
This quality, along with Patrick’s powerful 3 ½ octave tenor range and dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences the world over.
Tickets £20.50 to £22.50 online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or from 01422 351158
