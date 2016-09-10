Actors’ Workshop opens its new season with classic Shakespeare and The Merchant of Venice.

And according to principal Mike Ward this is the third time the theatre group has performed this play.

“To my mind, the play presents a brilliant exposé of man’s cruelty to his fellow man via the prejudice which lurks within most of us and poses an endless challenge to our innate sense of ‘rightness’,” says Mike.

“Our young members have been rehearsing during the Summer holidays and are eager to ‘return to the boards’, not least those who are still toying with the notion of making acting, or some aspect of the theatre, their future career,” he adds.

The play is directed by Tom Vickery and runs at the Workshop Theatre from Sept 13 to 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 (with £5 for concessions) and are available from The Workshop on 01422 323688.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Third time around for Shakespeare classic Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...