The passion and drama of Carmen

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera returns to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax with its fierce and passionate production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

Featuring an impressive cast, and accompanied by a live orchestra, this performance place on Thursday September 22 starting at 7:30pm.

Carmen mixes passion, gorgeous melodies, dramatic confrontations and musical wit to a backdrop of 19th century Seville. It will be sung in French with English subtitles.

The opera plots the downfall of Don José who falls for femme fatale, Carmen. Despite abandoning his childhood sweetheart and military duties, José loses Carmen’s love to glamorous toreador Escamillo. The audience will be on the edge of their seats, caught up in the vibrancy, enthusiasm and intensity of the performance.

The Russian State Opera is focused on bringing opera to those who may never have experienced it before. Alexej Ignatow, producer of Amande Concerts who coordinated the tour said, “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get the chance to experience a wide spectrum of classic pieces…no experience is necessary to enjoy these classics.”

Tickets cost from £25 to £34. from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.

