Rock n’ roll dreams take centre stage

Big hair, big egos, big guitar riffs . . the era of big bands playing big sounds will be brought to the stage by Halifax Amateur Operatic Society in the musical show ‘Rock of Ages’.

Featuring songs from bands and artists such as Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Steve Perry and Europe, the show will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Wednesday, September 14 to Saturday, September 17.

The show is directed by Neil Hurst with musical direction by Luke Robbins- Ross and choreography by Sarah Attah. Neil said: “We have a committed cast dedicated to putting on a fantastic production.”

Set on LA’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, the show tells the story of Drew and Sherrie who escape to the city from small-town America to chase their dreams of fame and rock stardom. Working at The Bourbon room, they mix with pretentious rock stars, unscrupulous developers - and other young dreamers.

‘Rock of Ages’ is at 7.30pm with two performances on Saturday, September 17 at 4pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available on 01422 351158.

