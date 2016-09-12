Music marks 100 years

Leeds Male Voice Choir celbrates its 100 year anniversary with a programme of voice and brass for the whole family on Saturday, September 24.
The concert at Leeds Town Hall will take the audience on a musical journey through the past 100 years with choral favourites, ballads, popular classics and operatic choruses. Leeds Male Voice Choir, which has a membership of almost 60, will be joined by barbershop champions The White Rosettes and Rothwell Temperance Band in a unique musical celebration.
Musical director Tim Knight said: “We have a sensational programme planned with music of all styles and types.”
Since its formation in 1916, the choir has given countless concerts around the country. Tickets are available from the box office on 0113 376 0318.
