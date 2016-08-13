Making music and raising money

Two members of the world famous Black Dyke Brass Band are holding a charity brass recital at Queensbury Baptist Chapel August 19 (7.30pm) in aid of the Black Dyke Mills Heritage Venue.

Katrina Marzella (baritone horn) and Helen Varley (tenor horn) will lead a concert entitled Bella Brass accompanied by pianist Andrea Price who plays percussion with the band.

As part of a recent tour of Japan, the ladies of the band made a special CD, using recording facilities at the Black Dyke Mills Heritage Venue which is moving to a new ground floor space.

And they wish to repay the favour and raise money towards a new fire door which will cost £1,200 and must be fitted before the area can be opened.

Joan Shepherd of Queensbury Community Heritage Action Partnership said: “We’re hoping to be launching the Black Dyke Mill Heritage Venue in the new ground floor location at the end of September. Unfortunately now the money has run out we’re stuck in a Catch 22 situation where we won’t be able to open until we have a fire door, but we can’t raise money for a fire door until we open the venue.”

Said Helen: “The Black Dyke Heritage Venue is such an exciting project, and we really wanted to do something to help them get off the ground. The band owes its whole existence to the mill, and it seems only right that we should do something to support the long-term future of this iconic building.”

Tickets for Bella Brass from Joan Shepherd on078843 76319 or on the door on the night.

