Join Mowgli and Baloo for a walk in the jungle

Brighouse Cinema kicks off its autumn season on September 15 with the recent retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book.

Ever since the Korda brothers produced their 1942 version, Jungle Book has fascinated children. That original production made Sabu famous as Mowgli and started the career of film music composer, Miklos Rozsa.

Walt Disney Studios picked up the story in the cartoon version in 1967 which included specially written songs for the characters such as I Wan’na be Like You and Trust in Me which are also in the new film, together with the most famous The Bare Necessities.

The version to be shown at the Assembly Rooms is the 2016 American fantasy adventure film telling the story of Mowgli, an orphaned boy who, guided by his animal guardians, sets out on a journey of self-discovery while evading the threatening Shere Khan. The film introduces Neel Sethi as Mowgli and also features a raft of famous voices including Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken.

Book seats (£5) at Ryecorn Wholefoods or Harrison Lord. Or on-line at www.brighousecinema.co.uk

Tickets £5.00.

