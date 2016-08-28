Jennifer’s season debut

Violinist Jennifer Pike, 2002 BBC Young Muscian of the Year at the age of 12, will appear with the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra to open the Leeds International Orchestral Season on Saturday, October 8.

She will perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and is among a line-up of outstanding young musicians from across the globe who will appear at Leeds Town Hall. Other highlights include Natalie Clein performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra on November 19 and the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Yuri Temirkanov on January 28, 2017.

There will also be concerts by Leeds Festival Chorus and Leeds Philharmonic Chorus.

Tickets and brochures are now available for the orchestral season by calling 0113 378 6600.

