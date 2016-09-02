Classic shows in iconic local venues

Throughout September Square Chapel Centre for the Arts - which is being extensively refurbished - will screen and perform 13 immersive pop-up films and plays in ‘Other Rooms’, spaces and venues across Halifax.

And it has linked with the Courier to offer several lucky readers the chance to see some of these events in a free to enter competition.

Director, David McQuillan said: “This has been a year like no other; for the first time in our 28 year history we are moving out of the beautiful, historic Square Chapel for three months to allow the builders in to refurbish it as part of our exciting capital works and we’ll be based up at Orangebox Young People’s Centre for a time.

“Throughout September, we’ll be screening films and performing plays in ‘Other Rooms’ around Halifax, exploring the wonderful architecture of our town and buildings.”

These include classics like the film Nosferatu in the candle lit setting of Halifax Minster tomorrow night (Sept 3). On Sept 4 The Arches at Dean Clough shows Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone (sold out). Rocky will be screened at Halifax Amateur Boxing Club on Sept 10. Classic horror The Shining, gets an airing at The Tower House Hotel, Halifax Sept 16. Then there’s The Blair Witch Project which screens in Cunnery Woods, Shibden (Sept 17 - sold out)

Northern Soul fans can relive the era with a film about movement which began in the 70s plus a live DJ and dance fueled night at Arden Road Social Club on Sept 24.

The Goodfellas is 25 and gets an screening on Sept 25 at The Romeo & Juliet Restaurant, Halifax and 12 Angry Men screens at Halifax Town Hall on Sept 29.

Square Chapel will also be performing five new plays in various venues across Halifax as part of the ‘Other Rooms’ programme. One of these, TANJA will be performed at The Kings Church on Sept 30 at 8pm. Full details from www.squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422 for details.

COMPETITION

We have five pairs of tickets to give away for Rocky and five pairs for the Northern Soul night.

All you have to do is answer the following question.

How long is the work due to take on Square Chapel ...

(a) one month

(b) two months

(c) three months.

When you have your answer send it to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk. Closing date is noon Thursday, Sept 8.

Please put your name and a daytime phone number on your email and mark it Rocky or Soul. If you want to enter both write Rocky and Soul. Usual Johnston Press rules apply.

