Big-hearted Dolly needs friends to join her show

Jerry Herman’s energetic and big-hearted musical ‘Hello Dolly!’ is the next production by All Souls’ AOS in Halifax.

Open auditions for the show, which is being staged at Halifax Playhouse in April 2017, will be held on Sunday, September 4 at the Studio Rooms, St James Street, Halifax, from 2pm to 5pm. The director will be Graham Weston.

In ‘Hello Dolly!’, widow, matchmaker and professional meddler Dolly Levi decides the next match she should set up is to find someone for herself.

The show includes the memorable songs ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and, of course, ‘Hello Dolly’. Earlier this year the society successfully staged ‘Kiss Me Kate’.

To find out more about the auditions or express an interest in attending contact the musical director Colin Akers on 07714 618358 or 01422 364741 or email colinandamy1@sky.com

