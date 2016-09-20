Beer and cider galore at Calderdale festival

The second Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival, organised by the Halifax and Calderdale branch of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) will take place this weekend in the Waterfront Hall at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

More than fifty traditional ales from independent breweries from all over the country will be available to try, as well as a few ciders and perries.

The festival will start on Thursday (September 22) and end on Saturday (September 24).

The theme of this year’s festival is “railway” to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the opening of the Manchester and Leeds Railway through the Calder Valley.

Some of the beers have taken on a railway theme.

Highlights of the festival will include a celebration pint-pulling by Kathryn Hey of a special beer called Hey’s Gold and a performance by local women’s morris dancing group, The Hebden Bridge Hill Millies.

This year the festival will be raising money for the Watermark Calderdale flood relief fund and CAMRA’s ongoing campaigns to support pubs and breweries.

The festival will be open on Thursday from 2pm-10pm, on Friday from noon-11pm and on Saturday from noon-10pm.

Under-18s and dogs (except guide and assistance dogs) unfortunately cannot be admitted and under-25s may be asked for ID.

For more details, visit www.hxcalderdalecamra.org.uk