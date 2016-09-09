Annual exhibition shows Peter’s work

One of the largest Peter Brook Exhibitions ever staged by AC Gallery, Huddersfield, will show around 40 original works of art and also display a large number of rare signed prints.

The twelfth annual event opens with a preview tonight (Thursday, September 8) taking over the entire gallery until October 1.

Peter, lived in Rastrick, and taught art at Sowerby Bridge Grammar School becoming a full time artist in his 40s and building a huge following before his death in 2009. Yet Peter was never really in the limelight and many feel he is an artist who perhaps drifted a little under the radar. His original paintings however are highly collectable, the Tate Gallery hold pieces of his work which also feature sin collections around the world.

For a Yorkshire lad who never travelled overseas and felt that travelling to Cornwall or Scotland was ‘going abroad’ he has done very well.

Huddersfield born Hollywood actor James Mason was a big collector of Peter’s work, buying over 20 paintings which he hung in his home in Switzerland.

Peter even featured in a TV documentary about James Mason in the 1970’s. Other celebrities of that era also collected Peter’s paintings, and his following continues to grow to this day.

AC Gallery has been Peter’s publishers for over 14 years and owner Mike Baggs says of the exhibition:-

“Peter Brook has an incredible following. Such was the legacy of work he left when he passed away that his popularity has increased year after year.

“His paintings really connect with people, whether they are buying a small print, or an original painting, people genuinely fall in love with the work.

“His work is unique, there is nothing else like it, and that makes it very special. For us this annual exhibition has a lot of meaning – it is 12 years since we held our first dedicated exhibition for Peter, and he used to attend the preview evenings right up until the year he passed away.

“People came from far and wide to meet him and see the work and they still come in their droves now! This year is another celebration of Peter’s life and work but will have a touch of added sadness as it’s the first year that Peters widow Molly wont be with us, as she sadly passed away late last year.

“One of his daughters will be there though for the opening. We will have close to 40 originals on sale, many direct from Peter’s family, which in itself is a major coup as the originals are becoming increasingly hard to acquire and are now widely regarded as fantastic investments.

There will also be a large selection of signed prints, as well as estate approved prints, and the new calendar.

lHarrison Lord, the Brighouse art gallery stages its own Peter Brook exhibition at the end of November.

