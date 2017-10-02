Rock-solid Brods win again

Old Brodleians’ road trip to Selby produced another maximum haul of five league points in a 34-7 Yorkshire One success.

The Woodhead side maintained their 100 per cent record with five tries and another superb effort in defence. Brods have conceded only 60 points so far, the best record in the Yorkshire leagues.

In excellent, dry conditions, Brods kicked off and the home side were put under immediate pressure by the visiting pack.

On the eighth minute, after consecutive lineouts in the home 22, Brods drove crossed the try line in a well controlled rolling maul. Matt Raven emerged with the ball to claim the opening try.

The visitors continued to dominate play, Danny Cole kicking well to pin the home side in their 22.

Brods soon added to their early score. From a lineout on the left Bob Sykes took good clean ball and second row Pete Williams broke away from the maul and powered over the line.

Ollie Akroyd converted from the touchline and at 12-0 Brods looked to be in complete control.

The home side eventually gained some composure and started to attack but as rain started to fall handling errors interrupted the flow of the game.

After 30 minutes Selby’s strong running centre made good ground and released young winger Jack Cockerham, who showed great pace to finish a fine move and put the home side back in the game. Matt Leetham’s kick made it 7-12.

Brods No 8 Cameron Wroot was surprised to receive a yellow card for an alleged foul tackle but the Brods defence remained firm.

Americans Benny Pritchett and the newly arrived Jay Dahlinger were sent on for the second half.

Possession and territory were now being shared but there were regular handling errors.

Brods scrum half Joe Armitage intercepted on half way but didn’t have the legs to make it to the line. However, Akroyd kicked a fine penalty to extend the lead to eight points.

Fine control from Cole at fly half ensured Brods played in the right areas of the field and a further line out drive earned a debut try for Dahlinger. Akroyd’s conversion made it 7-22.

Wroot and Ben Burnside were enjoying some strong runs and Selby were hanging on as Brods looked for a bonus point try.

It duly arrived when Nathan Scott made a break in midfield and opted to kick in order to beat the covering defence. Cole showed great pace to beat several defenders in the race to the ball. Akroyd added the extras.

Brods confirmed their dominance when Pritchard showed his characteristic pace down the right and Wroot finished in the corner.