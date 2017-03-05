Rishies hot on promotion trail

Rishworthians looked far from rusty after a three-week lay-off as they comprehensively crushed visitors Leodiensian 78-14 yesterday.

The scored 12 tries to stay firmly on track for promotion in Yorkshire Two.

Leos, who are battling with Old Crossleyans to avoid relegation, put the home side under extreme pressure in the opening 10 minutes and took advantage of sloppy tackling to score two tries.

However, they could not cope with Rishworthians’ pace and skill in the backs.

Leos camped on the home line and their hosts, lacking six regular first teamers, were forced to defend determinedly.

After eight minutes captain Fraser Swarbrooke was yellow carded, but centre Sam Nunn made a clean break and put left wing Anthony Shoesmith away.

He was stopped just short of the line, but centre Taniela Bakoso was following up and gathered the ball to dive over in the corner.

In a move from a scrum, Shoesmith cut inside and put Nunn in for the second try wide out.

Almost straight from the restart Rishworthians ran the ball back and Shoesmith finished off in the corner. Josh Kelly kicked the first of nine conversions.

Undaunted Leos came back strongly and sloppy Rishworthian tackling allowed them hope with a converted try.

It was almost a first half consolation though, as the home side came straight back.

Bakoso broke away and fullback Jacob Ford came in at pace to put Nunn in for the bonus point try. Kelly converted.

Ford was there again with a fine break to put Nunn away and he unselfishly slipped the ball to debutant winger Ben Wainwright, who touched down. Kelly converted to end the half with Rishworthians leading 31–7.

Leos again opened brightly and caught the Copley men napping at a quickly-taken tap penalty to grab another converted try.

For the rest of the game it was all Rishworthians. No 8 James Clarke almost got over, but the ball then went wide for flanker Gerard Rollings to touch down in the corner.

Another great break from Nunn then put Wainwright away for his second.

Kelly converted and from the restart Rishworthians scored again, with Bakoso putting Swarbrooke in for a try. Kelly’s kick brought up the half century.

There was no stopping Clarke as he powered over for the next, with Kelly converting.

Wainwright put in a darting run before linking with Shoesmith, who had come over from the other the wing to touch down. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians continued to press and a fine long pass from Kelly to replacement centre Joe Billing allowed him to put Clarke away for his second. Kelly converted.

Just before the end Ford kicked through and won the race to touch down, with Kelly converting to finish the game.

The Development team had a fine 8-5 win over a strong Halifax side, which included a number of first teamers. Liam Phillips got the Rishworthian try and Lee Atkinson kicked a winning penalty.