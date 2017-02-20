Raven swoops twice in Brods win

Old Brodleians rediscovered their form with a dominant display in a 22-8 Yorkshire One victory away to North Ribblesdale, where they have struggled in the past.

The Hipperholme side were always in control, starting well when Danny Smith made good ground, beating several players for pace down the left.

Michael Briggs made a strong run to the posts which was defended desperately by Ribb defenders.

Bennie Pritchett then produced a strong run down centre field and Brods’ pressure finally told with a penalty by Ollie Akroyd.

Danny Cole kicked well with the benefit of a slight breeze and Chris Vine looked comfortable at scrum half.

With the scrum and line outs functioning well the half backs were able to control the game and Brods’ ball carrying forwards made good ground.

When Cole kicked a penalty to the corner, the pack set themselves for a well rehearsed drive to the line and Matt Raven finished well. Akroyd converted to extend the lead to 10-0 after 27 minutes.

Brods were enjoying the majority of the possession and the back line was moving fluently.

Matty Hoyle, playing at centre, put Smith into space with a well timed pass. The promising young winger finished in style for his first try in senior rugby in the 30th minute.

Ribb responded well and took the game to the visitors but the Brods defence held as the half time whistle blew.

Brods lost a little discipline at the start of the second half but the Settle side missed several kickable penalties before finally making it 3-15 on 50 minutes.

Rib continued to press but Brods’ defence was sound and forced errors .

Rob Jennings was having a good game and his powerful drive into the Ribb 22 set up the position for the next try.

A penalty was kicked to the corner by Cole and Raven notched his second try from the forward drive, Akroyd converting.

Brods continued to control the game but Ribb earned themselves a consolation try in the closing seconds from a line out drive.

Brods Beavers were well beaten on the neighbouring pitch by a strong Ribb second team.