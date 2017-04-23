Rampant York run Heath ragged

Heath slumped to their heaviest Yorkshire One defeat of the season as visitors York ran in 10 tries in a 66-27 win at North Dean yesterday.

Dave Harrison’s side edged in front early in the second half but then conceded seven unanswered tries in 25 minutes.

The visitors banked maximum points in their quest for the runners-up spot but it proved in vain as West Leeds won at North Ribblesdale to pip them by one point.

Jack Sheldrake passed a fitness test and started on the wing. Callum Harriett-Brown joined Chris Piper and Ian Downsborough on the bench in an otherwise unchanged Heath side.

The hosts made a bright start with Olly Cook making inroads but he was held up over the try line.

From the re-start Ben Maxwell was prominent and when Richard Brown and Cook set up the next attack, Ezra Hinchliffe’s clever kick through just evaded Sheldrake and the ball went dead.

York were under the cosh but when they eventually got control of the ball a break from wing Will Dunlop and some inept tackling from Heath enabled supporting full back Neil McClure to score an unconverted try.

This stung Heath into a response and a flat pass from Hinchliffe enabled centre Eddie Cartwright to score a try from nothing under the posts. Hinchliffe converted and Heath led 7-5 after 10 minutes.

York’s response was immediate and captain Chris Fox broke clear to release McClure for his second try and a 12-7 lead.

Jordan Bradbrook had a superb run but it was still all York. A penalty hit the outside of a post but slack tackling enabled stand-off Toby Aitken to increase York’s lead to 19-7 on 32 minutes.

Heath did manage to finish the half well and two penalties from Hinchliffe made it 13-19 as half time came.

The home side hit the front on 44 minutes when Matt Beasty took lineout ball and scored from the drive, Hinchliffe’s goal making it 20-19.

York then clicked into overdrive and launched an onslaught rarely seen at North Dean to romp ahead 66-20.

Heath were woeful as they struggled to come to terms with the clinical finishing of York and were left grasping at thin air as the ball was thrown around.

They at least had the last word with a second try by Eddie Cartwright under the posts, converted by Hinchliffe.