Moore in good spirits

FORMER England hooker Brian Moore has issued a light-hearted response to the goodwill messages that have greeted news of his heart attack.

Moore, whose international career spanned eight years and included three World Cups, revealed on his Twitter account on Saturday morning that he is recovering in a London hospital.

But having thanked hospital staff for the care he has received, the television pundit was then able to make light of his condition.

He wrote: “As this is starting to get out – I’m in ICU of St George’s having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life.

“I’m trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I’ve had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude.”

Moore won 64 caps between 1987 and 1995 and made five further Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

He lived in Illingworth, Halifax, with adoptive parents and began his rugby career with Old Crossleyans in the town. He attended Crossley and Porter Grammar School.

Since his retirement he has acted as a respected and no-nonsense commentator on the game for broadcast and print media.

Comedian Al Murray was among those to wish the former Harlequin a speedy recovery, tweeting: “All the best to you Brian and the family. Get well soon xx”.

Martin Bayfield, an ex team-mate who followed the same route from England forward to media pundit, referenced Moore’s battles with grizzled French front rows while wishing him well.

“Keep fighting Mooro. Love to you and the family, thinking of you all. Oh, and try not to punch any French hospital staff,” he wrote.

Moore, a part of three Grand Slam-winning teams and a 1991 World Cup final finalist, also received messages of support from the Rugby Football Union, the Lions and World Rugby.

Moore later added that he had been moved to a Coronary Care Unit, saying: “I’m told it’s good”.