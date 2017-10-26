Mercer in England squad

Former Old Brodlieans junior Zach Mercer has been included in the 34-man England squad for the autumn rugby union internationals at Twickenham.

The 20-year-old Bath back rower has been called up by Eddie Jones along with another uncapped player, 18-year-old Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, as “apprentice players”.

The pair, who have both impressed this season, will not be involved in England’s match day squads but will take part in training and preparation for the three-match series.

England face Argentina, Australia and Samoa on successive Saturdays from November 11.

Mercer, last season’s England Under 20s captain, was named RPA Young Player of the Year at an awards dinner in May.

He was at Brods shortly before that for the club’s junior section’s annual presentation.

Mercer, the son of New Zealand-born ex-Halifax RLFC coach Gary, has already presented Brods with a England shirt from an under 20s Six Nations game against Italy.

ENGLAND DQUAD - Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).