Leaders shown too much respect

Rishworthians took 30 minutes to realise that they could live with Yorkshire One leaders York but by then it was too late and they lost 40-19.

The visitors from Copley dominated the rest of the game but just failed to get a four-try bonus point.

If they had been able to tackle powerful right wing Gareth Singleton, who ran in four tries, things might have been different.

Early on Rishworthians seemed in awe of the powerful well-drilled York side, making too many mistakes and getting their tactics wrong.

Any possession was either kicked away or handed back. Time and time again they were punished at the breakdown by the powerful York back row.

They went behind to a penalty, then Singleton’s first try and another penalty to trail 11-0 after 10 minutes.

Tricky right wing Kian Stewart, a thorn in the York side throughout, at last took them into the York 22 but the home side came away and pressure on the visitors’ line brought another try.

Rishworthians had their first real pressure with lock Fraser Swarbrooke and prop Harry Whitfield making good ground, but they could not turn it into points.

Again they gave the ball away and soon found themselves further behind with two more tries, one of them converted to make it 28-0 with five minutes to go to half-time.

Finally they got their game going. A strong run by Whitfield took them deep into the York half. When the ball was moved out fullback Luke Flanagan, who was outstanding throughout, almost got through.

Stewart, Whitfield, Swarbrooke and flanker Gerard Rollings all went close before the ball was moved left for wing Anthony Shoesmith to score in the corner to end the half.

Rishworthians started the second half strongly, but a dropped ball saw them forced back and Singleton punished them with another try in the corner.

They hit straight back though and from a lineout the ball was moved out and Ben Wainwright burst through at centre to touch down. Josh Kelly added the conversion.

They continued to press, but another breakaway saw them concede a converted try.

It was the last time the home side saw the ball as Rishworthians threw everything at them in the last 15 minutes.

Shoesmith and Wainwright almost got through down the left before Stewart set up play in the centre with another dazzling run. The ball came out to Kelly, who almost got over, but instead Rollings touched down. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians kept up the pressure and centre Doug Heseltine was stopped short of the line after a fine run.

Near the end a fine crossfield kick from Kelly just eluded Stewart to prevent them getting what would have been a deserved bonus point try.