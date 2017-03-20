Halifax fade after taking lead

Halifax were beaten 59-19 away to Leeds Modernians in Saturday’s re-arranged Yorkshire Three contest.

The score line was harsh on Halifax, who showed plenty of effort and commitment. It was only in the last quarter that Mods, with their powerful forwards, pulled away.

Mods cut through in the opening minute to go 7—0 up and staged a repeat 10 minutes later.

The visitors fought back with the forwards driving and the three quarters using the ball to good advantage.

Halifax, with the advantage of the slope, began to tie up the bigger Mods pack in the ruck and maul and they hit back after 30 minutes from an attack down the right.

After a shrewd chip, the ball popped up for centre Elliot Mercer to score. Chris Dennison converted.

Just before half time Alex Horner engineered a fine 30 metre break, carried on by Walton, Heppenstall and Dennison and Kyle Maude cut the half time deficit to 12-14.

Halifax hit the front from a scrum when Mark Walton fed Craig Heppenstall, who scythed through and sent in Maude for his second try. Dennison converted .

At this stage it was all Halifax with Mods were in some disarray.

On 50 minutes Halifax had driven deep into home territory and another try appeared inevitable, only for the referee to halt play after a scuffle had broken out on the right.

That proved the turning point and Halifax began to tire. Mods took full advantage through their large pack and a sharp scrum half, running away with the contest in the final quarter when they brought on fresh legs.