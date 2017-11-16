Greenwood to coach Crocs backs

Old Crossleyans have recruited former Siddal RLFC coach Gareth Greenwood as backs coach for the remainder of this season.

Crocs beat Halifax Vandals 10-8 in the first ever league derby between the pair at Broomfield last Saturday but lacked fluency behind the scrum, failing to take advantage of several openings.

That has prompted them to bring in Greenwood to supplement a back room line-up led by player-coach Ryan Hammond, a No 8, and former forward Ian Yates.

Crocs chairman Howard Cooper said: “We are hoping a more balanced coaching team will move us forward towards reaching our aims and ambitions.

“We are naturally delighted to welcome Gareth on board. If he produces half the success he has achieved in taking Siddal to the top of their game, then we will be more than happy.

“Gareth will no doubt bring some new ideas to our club and we believe that the players will be receptive and motivated by these.”

Greenwood stepped down as Siddal coach recently after leading the table-topping Chevinedge side to a third successive National Conference League Grand Final.

Cooper said that having a former rugby league player as a coach at the Crocs was nothing new.

“In bygone days we have had Stan Sparkes, Garfield Owen and Alan Kellett helping out at times.”

Crocs are without a game this weekend but Old Rishworthians have a re-arranged league match at Hullensians and Heath go to Beverley for the second successive Saturday to play a Yorkshire Shield game.