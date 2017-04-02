Frustration for Heath

For the second time this season Heath outplayed Scarborough in Yorkshire One but were beaten, this time by 24-16 at North Dean yesterday.

After suffering an agonising defeat at Silver Royd in November, they again had the upper hand for much of the contest but failed to capitalise on a huge amount of possession.

The in-form visitors defended really well and showed they could counter-attack.

Michael Reynolds was given a start on the wing and Eddie Cartwright came in for the unavailable Jack Sheldrake at centre. Jordan Bradbrook returned at full back and he linked with Luke Saltonstall and Cartwright to mount the first real threat after five minutes.

Bradbrook was prominent in another attack, supported by forwards Olly Cook, Chris Piper and Richard Brown.

It was all Heath and when a penalty was awarded against Scarborough after 15 minutes of continuous pressure, Dom Walsh elected for a quick tap when perhaps a kick at the posts would have been the best option.

A clever kick to touch from Ezra Hinchliffe set up their next opportunity on 22 minutes. Ryan Hunter and Jordan Moana came on but Heath could not get through a solid Scarborough defence.

The visitors mounted their first threat in the 35th minute and quick thinking from the visitors allowed the winger to score a converted try for a 7-0 lead at half time,

Heath picked up the intensity with Chris Moore and Ben Maxwell making inroads. Brown and Tom Baxter set up Walsh and his slick pass to Hinchliffe enabled Cameron Ramsden to go under the posts for a converted try to level the scores at 7-7 after 54 minutes.

Scarborough missed an easy chance to retake the lead from the restart but maintained the pressure and a quick penalty enabled them to score in the corner on 57 minutes to lead 12-7.

Heath responded with a penalty from Hinchliffe on 60 minutes and a second shortly afterwards gave them the lead for the first time at 13-12.

Following a series of mistakes from both sides, Scarborough regained the lead with a try in the corner on 67 minutes.

A Hinchliffe penalty made it 16-17 on 69 minutes and it was anyone’s game.

Scarborough came back strongly with a bonus point fourth try in the corner and the conversion was added on 74 minutes.

The visitors kept up the pressure and Hinchliffe took off from his own 22 and kicked through. He and Bradbrook chased hard but the visitors kicked the ball dead and the referee blew for full time.