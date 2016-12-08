England ace drops in on training

Old Rishworthians RUFC players were stopped in their tracks when a newcomer turned up for training this week.

Bath and England fly half George Ford dropped in on the club as they prepared for a crucial Yorkshire Two game at Ripon.

His 18-year-old brother Jacob is currently playing fullback for Rishworthians and he joined him and the rest of the squad at training.

The England international was using some free time to call on Jacob and elder brother Joe, who plays fly half for Championship club Yorkshire Carnegie.

George also had a special gift for one of Rishworthians’ players.

He presented the club’s Fijian-born centre Taniela Bakoso with the shirt of Fiji fly half Josh Matavesi, with whom he swapped shirts after England’s recent 58-15 victory at Twickenham.

“We knew George was coming along earlier in the day, but we deliberately didn’t tell the players,”said team manager Dan Ingham.

“You should have seen their faces when he turned up.

“He joined in and it was a great training session. All our players were so impressed.

“It was a real boost ahead of this weekend’s game.”