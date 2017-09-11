Brods make it two out of two

Old Brodleians followed up their opening day success away to Old Rishworthians with a comfortable 17-5 victory at home to Hullensians on Saturday.

The game started in fine conditions and the hosts opened confidently, lively fly half Gareth Newburn rewarding pressure with a fine sniping run to score under the posts. Phil Town converted for a 7-0 lead on seven minutes.

The Hull side took the game to Brods up the slope but the home defence was strong with Bob Sykes and Brodie Wilson making telling contributions in clearing their lines.

Possession and territory were being shared but Brods extended their lead on 37 minutes. Phil Town took a ball in midfield and with seemingly nothing on chose a line of attack which split the Hull defence and took him away from the cover for a fine try wide on the left. The kick was missed but Brods led 12-0 at half time .

Brods continued their good form with good line out ball providing enough possession to keep the pressure on their visitors.

As Brods pressed in the Hull 22, Rob Jennings broke the defensive line and unloaded to Newburn, who crossed the try line but lost possession in the process.

Jennings suffered a knee injury and the influential captain had to leave the field, being replaced by the promising Cameron Wroot .

Brods maintained the pressure on the visitors line and their half-backs continued to trouble the Hullensians defenders.

Wroot was making some telling contributions carrying the ball and on 52 minutes he released the supporting Brodie Wilson, who scrambled over the line for Brods’ third try, extending the score to 17-0.

As the game moved into the final quarter the conditions deteriorated dramatically with torrential rain hampering Brods open style of play.

Newburn reacted to some foul play and received a yellow card. When hooker Huka left the field with a shoulder injury, Brods scrummage came under pressure.

Hullensians took advantage and enjoyed their best period of the game. From a sequence of penalties in the Brods 22, they opted to take scrummages. From one of them the ball was released and moved to the left for a try in the corner.

With 10 minutes to go Hullensians scented a chance to hit back further but Brods’ defence remained resolute and the home side were always dangerous on the counter attack.

Brods played out the final few minutes for another hard fought victory, in which their never say die attitude featured strongly.

Newly promoted Brods seconds won 31-0 at Cleckheaton with try doubles from Dan Smth and Danny Vento.