Bennie signs off in style

Old Brodleians returned to winning ways with a convincing 31-15 home victory over Yorkshire One relegation candidates Selby on Saturday.

Still struggling with injuries, the Woodhead men pulled together in a good all round performance against a side who were desperate for league points.

Brods welcomed back Joe Armitage, who had a fine match.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges playing up the hill against a slight breeze.

Captain Ollie Akroyd, playing at centre, broke the defensive line with a classy side-step and passed to the supporting Bob Sykes, who had a clear run to the line on nine minutes. Akroyd converted.

Selby camped in Brods’ half with a sustained period of possession. Brods conceded a penalty but the kick dropped short. However, the fullback took three points following a ruck offence on 20 minutes.

This stirred Brods into a frantic period of play but in trying to off-load and force matters, they made errors.

Selby got near the home line and from a quickly taken tap penalty, a prop drove powerfully to score a converted try for a 10-7 lead.

Following a few choice words at half time from coach Matt Smith, Brods set about their task with renewed vigour.

Despite a call for more control, Nathan Scott ran an excellent line to burst the defence and off-loaded out of the back door for supporting prop Benny Pritchett to touch down.

Pritchett quickly made it a double In his last game before returning to Kansas City, notching another outstanding try, and the addition of both conversions made it 19-10 after 48 minutes.

Brods were playing some excellent rugby and with Cole and Breakwell controlling the midfield with some excellent handling and line kicking, Brods enjoyed a territorial advantage.

Nathan Scott and Matty Hoyle forced Selby into errors and Brods were dominant at scrum and lineout.

On the hour, Alex Dawson’s strength took him clear and he finished in fine style for the try bonus point and Akroyd converted to stretch the lead to 26-10.

Selby showed great spirit and registered an unconverted try before Danny Cole showed great skill to break clear and score the final try on the stroke of full time.

A karaoke night was held as a leaving party for man of the match Pritchett, who has left a lasting impression at the club. Brods are looking forward to his return hopefully in September.

Old Brodleians seconds progressed to the Premiership play-off final with a resounding 44-3 win at Selby.

It was 3-3 after 22 minutes with penalty kicks exchanged but great tries from Greg Roper, Anton Gaughan, Ross Minney and Tighe Maxwell plus two conversions from Maxwell took the half time score to 27-3.

Scrum half and man of the match Brad Martin touched down, Minney scored his second and Ben Barron wrapped things up after Martin had worked a two-on-one on the blind side to put the flying winger in.

Brods face Scunthorpe in the final on Saturday, April 22.