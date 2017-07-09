Wood ton in Bridge success

Outstanding performances from Josh Wood and Darren Chapman were unable to prevent Sowerby Bridge losing the outright leadership in Division One of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League.

Wood hit 113 at the top of the Bridge order as his side made 244 for five against Great Horton Park Chapel at Walton Street.

Chapman then bowled 22 overs in the heat and took six for 43 but Chapel dug in their heels, when it became apparent they were not going to top the home total, and denied Bridge a final bowling point at 148 for nine.

Blackley managed all 12 points in a 31-run win at Shelf and joined Bridge at the top, with third-placed Southowram 12 behind.

Blackley made 278 for nine, thanks mainly to Jason Baxter (89), and that proved beyond Shelf who replied with 247, Sadiq Ali (62) and Kieran Pritchard (74 no) faring by far the best of their batsmen.

Southowram cruised to an eight-wicket win away to struggling Stones, Dean Crossley seeing the visitors to a target of 140 with 50 not out.

Bridgeholme stayed in touch with the promotion places, bowling out visitors Cullingworth for 159 and knocking off the runs for the loss of three wickets.

Scores: Cullingworth 159, *Bridgeholme 163-3: pts 2-12. Blackley 278-9 (J Baxter 89, T Baxter 42, Turner 41), *Shelf 247 (Pritchard 74*, Ali 62): pts 12-5. *Sowerby Bridge 244-5 (Wood 113), Great Horton PC 148-9 (Hassall 50, D Chapman jnr 6-43): pts 11-3. *Stones 139 (Mobbs 41), Southowram 144-2 (Crossley 50, Gledhill 46): pts 1-12.

Points: Blackley 107, Sowerby Bridge 107, Southowram 95, Bridgeholme 89, Cullingworth 85, Great Horton PC 77, Shelf 54, Stones 42.

Illingworth St Mary’s continue to set a furious pace at the top of Division Two but were again run close, this time by visitors Leymoor, who lost by 13 runs.

Luke Brooksby top scored with 42 in the former Aire/Wharfe League side’s 146, Dean Dyson taking five for 35.

Brooksby followed up with three wickets and Stuart Thompson (four) and Ben Robertshaw (three) did the rest as the visitors were dismissed for 133.

Four matches in the section produced 12-0 points returns in favour of Bradshaw, Mount, Luddenden Foot and Outlane.

Second-placed Bradshaw had a 10-wicket win at Old Town. Piers Fisher took four for 11 as the Boston Hill men mustered only 96 and Imran Aslam (60 no) and Matthew Crowther (27 no) wrapped up victory.

Low Moor HT were dismissed for 90 at home to Mount, with Imran Patel taking five for 20, and the visitors strolled home by eight wickets.

Foot found themselves with a much bigger total to chase as Keyur Mistry made 105 to help Birchencliffe to 229 at High Lea Green.

Ryan Allen took four for 29 and added 67 not out as Foot romped to a nine-wicket win with Joel Cleary (80 no) and Lee Broadbent (72) the only other home batsmen to set foot from the pavilion.

Outlane’s Josh Wrigley took seven for 27 and went through visitors Greetland like a dose of salts, with the exception of Sheriar Sheriar.

Sheriar scored 40 of his side’s 96 runs but Outlane surged to a nine-wicket win inside 15 overs with Lee Mellor racing to 77 not out.

Clayton’s Joseph Brown (75 no) and Upper Hopton’s Jordan France (79) traded scores but it was Brown’s teammate Paul Gelder (five for 65) who arguably had the decisive say as Clayton won by five wickets to stay third.

Scores: Upper Hopton 157 (France 79, Gelder 5-65), *Clayton 160-5 (Brown 75*): pts 3-12. *Illingworth St Mary’s 146 (L Brooksby 42, Dyson 5-35), Leymoor 133 (Thompson 4-32): pts 12-4. *Low Moor HT 90 (I Patel 5-20), Mount 94-2 (Ravat 73*): pts 0-12. Birchencliffe 229 (Mistry 105, Allen 4-29), *Luddenden Foot 232-1 (Cleary 80*, Broadbent 75, Allen 67*): pts 3-12. *Old Town 96 (Fisher 4-11), Bradshaw 97-0 (Aslam 60*): pts 0-12. Greetland 96 (Sheriar 40, Wrigley 7- 27), *Outlane 98-1 (Mellor 77*).

Points: Illingworth 142, Bradshaw 123, Clayton 104, Mount 88, Outlane 87, Luddenden Foot 80, Leymoor 68, Birchencliffe 67, Low Moor 67, Upper Hopton 62, Old Town 62, Greetland 58.