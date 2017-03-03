Where and when to see the Tour de Yorkshire 2017

The highly anticipated race timings for the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire have been unveiled by Welcome to Yorkshire.

Millions of spectators will line the route for the three-day men’s race and one-day women’s race which run between April 28 and 30.

The timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.

Timings for the newly expanded race caravan have also been included and list the stop off points where fans will be treated to a host of promotional goodies from the official race partners.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as supporters can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the action. Every time I see them I’m astonished by how quickly the peloton travels, but these are the very best riders in the world after all!

“Of course, there is a huge amount of added entertainment planned across the county over the full three days, and be sure to line the route early to see our colourful race caravan and fleet of Yorkshire cycling legends pass through.”

Stage One map.

The full schedule and race timings can be viewed online now at letour.yorkshire.com/timings

If that’s whetted your appetite and you want to sample what it’s like to ride the Tour de Yorkshire yourself this year, there is still time to register for the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive on Sunday April 30.



Full details on that can be found at http://letour.yorkshire.com/maserati-tour-de-yorkshire-ride

Stage Two map