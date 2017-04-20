Victory for Bradley Hall duo

Home club pair Graham Lawlar (14) and Paul Wright (19) were impressive winners of Tuesday’s penultimate Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance event of the season at Bradley Hall.

They came in with 47 Stableford points, the equivalent of 11 under par, to take the honours by two points from Meltham’s John Wozniak (11) and John Dyson (15).

Both pairs had nett eagles on the third hole and also nett eagles on the back nine in the re-arranged event.

The Bradley Hall pair held a two point lead after the front nine and held that to the end.

There were three pairs on 44 points and the median score was 41, five under par, in ideal scoring conditions with sunshine all day on a dry course with forward tees There were 22 nett eagles recorded.

Two pairs shared top honours in the pro-am event. James Ward and Jonathan Binns (4) of Dewsbury District and Gareth Moore and Roger Tolson (11) of Hanging Heaton scored 41 points.

Both pairs dropped a point on the fourth hole but Moore followed up with an eagle on the par four fifth, holing out with a well stuck seven iron.

However, the Hanging Heaton pair’s front nine lead was lost with a level par back nine.

In the absence of Rob Booth and Simon Race, Ward has an unassailable lead in the Professional Order of Merit with one round to go.

The Club Championship has been regained by Crosland Heath, nine points clear of Dewsbury District with Meltham a further seven points back.

The last Alliance of the season is an individual medal next Tuesday at Dewsbury District for the Page Trophy and the Roger Heap Cup.

Scores - Pro-am: 1, J.Ward Pro & J.Binns 4 (Dewsbury) 41; 1, G.Moore Pro & R.Tolson 11 (Hanging Heaton) 41; 3, N.P.Hirst Pro & S.Atkinson 2 (Dewsbury) 40; 4, D.Delaney Pro & J.Callaghan 20 (Bradley Hall) 39; 5, D.Arber Pro & L.Carmen 10 (West End) 35; 6, T.Pollard Pro & G.Williamson 10 (Bradley Hall) 34.

Am-am: 1, G.Lawlar 14 & P.Wright 19 (Bradley Hall) 47; 2, J.Wozniak 13 & J.Dyson 15 (Meltham) 45; 3, G.Thornton 20 & G.Abernethy 10 (West End) 44; 3, O.Shaw 6 & O.Hague 14 (Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall) 44; 3, D.Norcliffe 18 & N.Muffitt 15 (Crow Nest Park) 44; 6, K.Ellis 14 & M.Robinson 16 (Bradley Hall) 43; 6, P.Crosse 11 & P.Pither 12 (Crosland Heath) 43; 8 A.Crum Scr & M.Hampson 9 (Dewsbury) 42; 8, E.Pearson 17 & M.Russell 17 (Crosland Heath) 42; 8, R.Ingham 14 & A.Green 18 (Crow Nest Park) 42; 8, P.Caldwell 9 & R.Popps 12 (Bradley Hall) 42; 8, D.Campbell 4 & A.Hellawell 12 (Meltham) 42; 13, B.Cassidy 13 & E.Casper 11 (Outlane) 41; 13, D.Davison 3 & R.Ogden 7 (Halifax/Todmorden) 41; 15, P.Reynolds 12 & G.Atkin 8 (Outlane) 40; 16, M.Appleyard 7 & S.Hopkinson 6 (Bradley Hall) 39; 16, A.Whitworth 1 & N.Hirst 12 (Bradley Hall/Outlane) 39; 18, R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 13 (Crosland Heath) 38; 19, D.Knapton 13 & C.Twigg 12 (Outlane) 37; 19, A.Crossley 11 & K.Pendlebury 13 (Outlane) 37; 19, P.Heywood 7 & D.Mallinson 12 (Marsden) 37; 22, S.Minto 1 & S.Tyrell 12 (Hanging Heaton) 36; 23, A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 9 (Crosland Heath) 35; 23, R.Speight 4 & F.Speight 10 (Dewsbury) 35; 25, P.Robertson 12 & R.Twomey 19 (Ryburn) 34; 26, K.Bruce 20 & M.Simmons 20 (Marsden) 28.